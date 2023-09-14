National Analyst: Clemson, Bama Not on the Same Path

Last week, lead FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt opined that Clemson’s program is starting to slowly deteriorate after a highly successful run of six straight College Football Playoff appearances from 2015-20 and two national titles during that span under Dabo Swinney.

“Let’s face it, they had gone to the mountaintop,” Klatt said. “They had put themselves on top of the mountain, beating Alabama in the national championship game a couple of times, beating Ohio State in the playoff – they were constantly in it. It was Alabama and Clemson. It wasn’t Alabama and Georgia, it was Alabama and Clemson. And then we’ve started to see that deteriorate a little bit, which begs the question, what happened and where are we at right now with Clemson? They went to six straight playoffs, they won two national championships and then they’ve finished outside of the top 10 in each of the last two seasons. So, we’re seeing the start of the slow deterioration… They didn’t have the players that they normally have.”

Klatt chimed in on Clemson again this week, explaining why he thinks the Tigers’ program isn’t on the same track as Alabama’s despite both teams suffering early season losses this year.

Clemson fell 28-7 to then-unranked Duke in Durham on Sept. 4, and then-No. 11 Texas beat Alabama, 34-24, in Tuscaloosa this past Saturday. The Tigers were ranked No. 9 going into the season opener against the Blue Devils, while Bama was No. 3 entering the eventual loss to the Longhorns.

“Alabama is not going anywhere. Period,” Klatt said. “Those of you that want to bury Alabama, let’s be very honest – if you look at a team like Clemson and the way that they struggled with Duke on the road and what they looked like, and what Alabama looked like against an elite Texas team, then we need to be honest with ourselves and say like, those are two different things.”

Klatt added that while Alabama might not be trending up, he believes Clemson’s program is trending down.

“Those teams five years ago, they were the preeminent programs in the country,” Klatt said. “We were constantly asking ourselves, ‘Are we ever going to have a national championship game that’s not Bama-Clemson?’ Oh, ‘Clemson-Bama fatigue,’ this or that. These two programs are not on the same trajectory. Clemson’s trajectory is headed down. Period. Alabama may be flat, but they’re not going anywhere.”

