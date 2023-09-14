Shipley Gives Shoutout to His O-Line

CLEMSON – The Clemson Tigers are coming off a win over in-state opponent Charleston Southern. While that gave Clemson its first win of the season, it is now time to focus on Saturday’s game against Florida Atlantic University.

Running back Will Shipley spoke with the media earlier this week to share his thoughts on his recent award, leadership and the upcoming game against FAU.

–Tuesday morning Shipley was named to the 2023 AFCA Good Works Team for his charitable and philanthropic efforts in both the Clemson community and in the Charlotte metro area community. He was asked about his thoughts on this award and said, “it’s a blessing for me to be recognized in something of that nature. It’s something that is very near and dear to my heart…to be recognized for it is a good feeling.”

–Shipley is very passionate with his leadership on and off the field. While all he receives is praise from teammates, sometimes he feels like he still needs to give more. “It comes from me, myself being a perfectionist. Everything that I do I just want it to be perfect and it’s unattainable. I’m my biggest critique, but I think that’s why I have been successful up to this point.”

–When asked about what improvements he thinks need to be made in order to continue having success in the future Shipley replied with, “Going back and looking at the film, playing faster, seeing things before they come. For me personally, pass protection and just getting better at that.” He later added they need to “stay discipline in our game and not get away from that.”

–The junior was asked if there were any concerns for the D-Line of FAU and said, “They have really big interior D-linemen, but I don’t think it will cause any problems. Huge shoutout to our O-Line. They have absolutely killed it the past two weeks.”

Clemson will face Florida Atlantic in the first night game at Memorial Stadium this season. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

