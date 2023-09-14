Swinney Gives Assessment of Freshman WR Through Two Games

Tyler Brown was a pleasant surprise for Clemson in fall camp, separating himself the most among the Tigers’ true freshmen receivers, and Brown has carried over his momentum from the preseason into the first two games of the regular season.

Starting this season as the backup in the slot to sophomore Antonio Williams, Brown has been impressive early in his Tiger career, and head coach Dabo Swinney is pleased with what he’s seen so far from the explosive Greenville High product who racked up 34 touchdowns during his career there.

“He’s just going to keep growing, keep blossoming,” Swinney said of Brown on Wednesday evening. “He and Antonio have kind of been a nice little one-two punch for us. It’s really nice to really not have much drop-off at all. There’s really not a lot of drop-off other than just Antonio’s got a little more experience. But it’s a really good situation for us.”

After amassing more than 3,000 all-purpose yards during his high school career, Brown enrolled at Clemson this summer and has played 49 total snaps thus far this season.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder had a couple of catches for 21 yards in his college debut at Duke before adding two more receptions for 9 yards in last Saturday’s game vs. Charleston Southern. He also showcased his speed, physicality and elusiveness on an outstanding 27-yard punt return Saturday, sharing special teams player of the game honors.

“He’s a guy that to this point, after two games, he’s played pretty good football for a young guy,” Swinney said, giving his assessment of Brown’s performance. “He’s played with no fear, and then definitely he’s a guy that can show up in special teams just like he did last week.

“So, just continue to hopefully see him blossom as he continues to play and gain some experience. But it gives us a lot of depth at a really critical spot on our team, and competition.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!