Swinney raves about freshmen DBs

CLEMSON — The Clemson defense features a heavy use of the nickel back position and the Tigers were without their starter at that spot against Charleston Southern. Andrew Mukuba missed the contest with a day-to-day injury, but the young talent behind him stepped up.

Freshman Khalil Barnes made the start while fellow first-year Avieon Terrell backed him up. It was a quiet day for both in a good way as the Clemson defense was flying around the field and limited the Buccaneers to just four first downs.

Mukuba is still questionable for Saturday night, but Dabo Swinney is confident in what he’s seen from his young defensive backs.

“Khalil and Avieon are two guys kind of working in there at that spot in our normal nickel type package. Man, two good players, two really, really good players with bright futures,” Swinney said.

The former got the majority of the snaps against Charleston Southern, and he passed with flying colors. It’s just the latest iteration as a trend of freshman defenders stepping up continues. Defensive linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker are the other two making a heavy impact early.

Taking on a much tougher opponent in Florida Atlantic, Barnes must raise his game against the Owls if Mukuba is unable to play for a second straight week. Swinney’s seen Barnes through two weeks, and has no concern heading into a night game in the Valley.

“Barnes did a nice job for us last week. Really proud of him and you know, this is a great opportunity for him to really get some big-time valuable experience. You know because again, it’s a long season and really proud of him. He’s a very conscious kid and works really hard,” Swinney said.

Swinney echoed the same thoughts for Terrell and it’s something to watch for Wes Goodwin’s defense, because he can toy with more defensive backs on the field if he has the talent to do so. For now, the next challenge is seeing how these freshmen do against Florida Atlantic with the lights on at 8 p.m.