The Grass is ‘Greene’ on Hamp’s Side

CLEMSON – Hamp Greene finally got to see what the other side looked like last Saturday, and it was just as green as he thought it was.

Clemson’s fifth-year receiver made the play of the day in the Tigers’ win over Charleston Southern and it just wasn’t the top play in Clemson. It was also the top play in the country, landing as the No. 1 play on SportsCenter’s top 10.

Greene made an acrobatic one-handed grab late in the game against CSU.

“It was pretty surreal,” he said. “A lot of fun. It’s pretty cool to see all your hard work and labor come to fruition.”

A former walk-on, Greene was extremely grateful to have the opportunity play, as he has only seen the field in 10 total games since 2019. He emphasized the generosity of head coach Dabo Swinney in giving him that special moment on Saturday and allowing him to prove that he belonged on the field.

Even though his playing time has been sparse, Greene was more than prepared to execute and make a play like he did when his number was called. When asked whether the play was a confidence booster for him, he said it was more confirmation than confidence that he experienced.

“I’ve definitely put the work in,” he said. “When you and your teammates put in the blood, sweat, and tears, plays like that are ultimately just going to happen.”

When deciding to come Clemson, despite growing up in Alabama, Greene wanted to find a place where he could grow as a man off the field. He said Swinney played an immense role in his decision-making process, as he was a role model and someone that he wanted as a mentor to help him better himself on the field as well as off the field.

“Even though I may be small in size, what matters is on the inside,” Green said.

As a PAW journey ambassador, Greene is a huge advocate for off-the-field development, which is why he has dedicated so much time to the micro-internships and other opportunities that the PAW journey provides for Clemson Football.

In August, Greene was awarded a scholarship from Swinney. It caught him off guard.

“Fall camp was coming to a close, and Coach Swinney mentioned a few people were getting scholarships,” he said. “In my mind, I knew that I had done what I could do, and I had emptied the tank.”

Getting the scholarship was like the “cherry on top” of all the work he did to get himself to the position he is in today. Greene hopes to see the field a little more during his last season with the Tigers and add to what has already been a storybook career for him.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!