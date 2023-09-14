Three things the Tigers need to do Saturday

The 66-17 victory over FCS Charleston Southern was the first step forward for the 2023 Clemson Tigers. Following a brutal opening loss, it was important to take advantage of a lesser opponent.

After doing just that, there’s still a lot this Clemson team has to prove. While most of the improvement needs to come on offense, there’s still ways the defense can evolve. Here’s three things I hope to see out of the Tigers against Florida Atlantic.

Will Shipley with another serving of Will Shipley.

Whatever it takes, he’s Clemson’s engine on offense and he deserves the touches to match. Albeit the Tigers played against the Buccaneers and didn’t need him to tote the ball 25 times, he should and that’s the number he should reach in Death Valley this week.

He’s averaging 7.2 yards per carry. There’s no reason he shouldn’t touch the ball more and I’d argue Clemson would be 2-0 if he saw the ball in abundance against Duke. With some growing pains, Garrett Riley should rely on his workhorse.

Crank the sack numbers

I’m giving this pass rush the benefit of the doubt because of their matchups through two games. Riley Leonard is an impressive mobile quarterback, so it’s no surprise the Tiger couldn’t get a sack while Charleston Southern runs a lot of options in their offense.

That’s not the case with the Owls as Casey Thompson is a pocket quarterback for Tom Herman. If this defensive line that features Xavier Thomas, Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro is the best they claim to be, they need to show it in the numbers by striking fear into opposing quarterbacks. It’s imperative this happens because it only gets harder with Jordan Travis a week later.

Wide receivers have to keep trending up

The wide receiver corps for quarterback Cade Klubnik didn’t step up against the Blue Devils but found rhythm against an FCS opponent. Antonio Williams is always the reliable target, but the rest of the group showed some improvement.

Beaux Collins had a dominant day with 137 yard and a touchdown while Troy Stellato had 51 yards on five catches. Cole Turner was out, but we’ll need to see more of him. Adam Randall was praised on the off-season, but has just three catches for 15 yards through two games. He has to step up for this offense to reach it’s potential and this week is the time to do so.