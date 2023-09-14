Two Plays Klubnik Never Needs to do Again

CLEMSON — There are two plays Dabo Swinney never wants to see again from his young Clemson quarterback.

He does not want to see Cade Klubnik slide a yard short on a fourth-and-eight play that the Tigers desperately needed to convert against Duke in Week 1. He also does not want to see the kind of interception he threw early in the first quarter against Charleston Southern last week.

“He made a couple of plays in his first two games that, again, hopefully, he will never make the rest of his career,” Swinney said. “That was the fourth-and-eight and that was the awful play last week.”

Klubnik has also fumbled the football in each of the first two games. He was charged with a fumble on a play near the goal line at Duke when he tried to pull the ball away from running back Will Shipley at the mesh point.

Then last week, he fumbled a snap on a fourth-and-one from his own 29, which was picked up and returned to the one-yard line by CSU. The Buccaneers scored on the next play.

“He is going to fumble a snap again in his career. That is football. He is not perfect,” Swinney said. “That was a bad play, and hopefully that is a rarity, but that will happen again in his career. But the play on the pick (six) that can never happen again. The fourth-and-eight can never happen again.

“I don’t think they will. I think those are very teachable opportunities that you learn from playing the game.”

Other than those mistakes, Swinney has been pleased with Clemson’s sophomore quarterback. Through the first two games, Klubnik has completed 55-of-80 throws for 524 yards and five touchdowns to go with two interceptions.

After throwing his first-quarter interception against CSU, Klubnik bounced back to throw for 315 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 28-of-37 passes (76 percent).

“He has been really good outside of about five plays,” Swinney said. “Those five plays have been bad. He has been really, really good.”

Swinney wants to see Klubnik continue his progression this week when the Tigers take on Florida Atlantic (8 p.m.) in primetime on ACCN.

“He has a great understanding. He just has a couple of plays he wishes he could get back,” Swinney. “But you do not get them back. They are good teaching opportunities for a young starter, and he is just going to get better and better.”

