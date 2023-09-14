Watch former Tiger mic’d up in season opener

The 2023 NFL season kicked off over the weekend, and a former Clemson Tiger was loud and clear just a state away. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell played for the Tigers from 2017-19, including a national title and two All-ACC seasons.

Following his college career, he cemented his place as one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks with an All-Pro season and the momentum has carried into this season. Taking on the No. 1 pick Bryce Young and the Panthers, Atlanta mic’d up Terrell on the field as he helped lock down the new regime in Carolina.

While Panthers fans might grimace while watching after an opening loss, watch and listen to the former Tiger during a routine performance Sunday.