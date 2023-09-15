Clemson linebacker room’s surprising early star

CLEMSON — When looking at the Clemson linebacker room, two names jump off the page to the average viewer. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter combined for 169 tackles in 2022 and are locks to be first or second round picks in next year’s NFL draft.

These things in mind, it makes sense that people remember the top two linebackers for the Tigers, but the third guy is making plays through two games. Sophomore Wade Woodaz might not have the tackle numbers his running mates have, but he’s found himself in the right place at the right time.

During Saturday’s game with Charleston Southern, he was the beneficiary of a strong hit by Jaedyn Lukus, when the ball landed in his hands for a 35-yard pick six. It might seem like some luck for Woodaz, but head coach Dabo Swinney talked about how he’s always in the right place.

“He’s a football player. He’s just got great instincts for the game. He’s a baller, I mean the kid’s tough, he’s physical, he can really run. He really understands the game at a high level,” Swinney said.

That knack for the football showed up against Duke, when he recovered a muffed punt that led to a score for Clemson. Woodaz proved he can be a key contributor last season as a freshman, totaling 20 tackles with 5.5 for loss, but he’s continuing to take that next step in 2023.

During his early football career, he played quarterback and sees the game better as a result. That’s something Swinney credits for his impressive football IQ and it’s paying dividends for the Tigers.

“He just has, again, a great understanding for the game and then he’s got the instincts to go with it. He plays really, really hard,” Swinney said. “He’s just a great effort guy. He’s a great preparer and he loves it. He loves practice and it shows. He’s a fun guy to coach and a fun guy to watch play because he plays the way you want everybody to play.”

As the defensive continues to develop this season, Woodaz has earned that right to not just be third fiddle in this case to Trotter and Carter. It’s another tool for Wes Goodwin, and Woodaz’s evolution is one to watch as he’ll be almost certainly be taking over the reins next year.