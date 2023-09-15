ESPN Analyst Calls Clemson's Season 'Disappointing'

The season for the Tigers hasn’t started the way many had expected after falling to Duke in the opener and the early struggles against Charleston Southern.

ESPN’s Trevor Matich joined the ACC PM show on the ACC Network Thursday afternoon. Mark Packer asked Matich what he thought about the Tigers struggles to start the season.

“Disappointing, I thought they would be a lot better than they’ve been because I thought they would cut out a lot of the mistakes,” he said. “I thought there chemistry would be better on both sides of the ball. They have a lot of talent on defense and coming into the season I expected Clemson to have one of the best defenses in college football.”

Clemson’s offense is where the biggest concerns were for the former 11 year NFL offensive lineman.

“The offense I expected to be more in sync but the receivers and quarterback haven’t been on the same page a lot. The offensive line has had one guy mess-up and miss a block here and there which throws off the whole thing. And because of that chemistry I guess you could say Clemson has not lived up to their talent,” said Matich.