ESPN Analyst Says 'Clemson not in Florida State's league'

The showdown between the Tigers and Noles in Death Valley is still a week away but there is already plenty of discussion of the critical ACC battle.

ESPN’s Trevor Matich joined the ACC PM show on the ACC Network Thursday afternoon and he compared Clemson and Florida State.

“When you compare Clemson to Florida State lets make a comparison,” he said. “Lets say the defenses have the potential to be very similar. Which I think they do.”

The offense is where the former NFL center said the Noles have the big advantage.

“When you look at offensive line Clemson, Florida State who do you pick? Florida State. Quarterback right now given the experience level and the performance, Florida State. Receivers who would you pick, not close Florida State. Not close when you look at the way they can match-up with the other side of the ball. Running back Will Shipley over at Clemson leads a very good running back stable. I think you can call that one a wash. But at the same time I just don’t see Clemson right now in Florida State’s league when you compare offensive position groups across the two programs,” said Matich.