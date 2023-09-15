Former Tiger enrolls back at Clemson

One of the NFL’s best is back where he made a name for himself. DeAndre Hopkins is one of the most decorated wide receiver in the last decade, and the momentum ramped up during his time as a Clemson Tiger.

From 2010-12, he was one of the most prolific receivers in the ACC. After a strong first two seasons, no one could predict the numbers he put up as a junior. 82 catches, 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns. That ridiculous season earned him first-team All-ACC honors and a first-round selection by the Houston Texans. More than a decade after his time at Clemson, he’s re-enrolled to pursue his degree, as reported by The Tiger’s Justin Robertson.

Now with the Tennessee Titans, former Clemson WR DeAndre Hopkins is back enrolled as a student at Clemson and is working toward a degree in parks, rec and tourism management (taking online classes). Hopkins played at Clemson from 2010-2012 before going to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/9QxYL1sWhx — Justin Robertson (@j_probertson) September 14, 2023

It’s a busy time of the year for Hopkins, who recently joined the Tennessee Titans for the 2023 season. In the season opener, he had seven catches for 65 yards, a solid outing for the coveted receiver. While he’s focused on helping his team win, he’s an online student during the week.

Since his arrival in the NFL, Hopkins was dominant. He’s had six 1,000-yard seasons and made the All-Pro team five out of 10 seasons. Now 31 years old, the Clemson native is deepening his roots as a Tiger during year 11 of his NFL career.