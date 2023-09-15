Neff Asked About ACC Expansion on ACC PM Show

The ACC PM show was live from Clemson Friday afternoon. Host Mark Packer was back home and Clemson Athletic Director Graham Neff joined the show.

During Neff’s appearance Packer asked his thoughts on the recent additions to the ACC of Stanford, California and SMU.

Packer: “We now have the three amigos. The Atlantic Coast Conference. That is what I am calling them. We got Cal. We got Stanford. We got SMU. And I know this was a no vote from a Clemson perspective. It wasn’t unanimous for the league. North Carolina, Florida State and Clemson went no but you know what at the end of the day you work as a partnership. Big picture I know it is another thing on the table as far as scheduling, finances, the whole thing. Walk us through that. About how difficult that was for the league and for Clemson.”

Neff: “No question Pack you stated it well. First of all these three institutions are world class no doubt. However we group them or call them. Our support in respect to decision from the ACC is that, incredibly respectful. We are going to be great partners of the conference. We have an obligation. It is Clemson. That is how we view it. So for us to compete, be great members, be great colleagues in those circles let alone how we try to compete on the field. That is our mind set.

For all 21 of our sports head coaches, our leadership is that but it is also to do what is in the best interest of Clemson or vote so to speak of that. We spent time Pack as did all members of the league and the leadership in the conference office in that evaluation. So yeah our position was as you said. How we 360’d and evaluated the opportunity was significant in the time.

We talk about alignment a lot here. That means a lot day to day and gosh how you making decisions and supporting football, supporting your teams, facilities, IPTAY that alignment is key. But particularly when it comes to big picture, even call it generational decisions like conference membership and expansion. That emphasis, that true north for us, that alignment and that support that I’ve felt and that we had from President Clements because ultimately the Presidents make those decisions and our board leadership was really significant.

So while we did view it as you said Pack we are going to be great members of the ACC and we are going to try to compete and win all of the championships so to speak. We won four last year. We want to win more starting with women’s soccer. We are in the operational phase of it, scheduling and finances, That is going to be onerous but we are diving into it right now.”