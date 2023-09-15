Tigers who need momentum vs. FAU

The Clemson Tigers as a whole got their first piece of momentum in 2023 with a 66-17 victory over Charleston Southern. There was a lot of positives to take away, but still plenty of players that need to find a rhythm.

With a marquee matchup in a week, it’s imperative for the Tigers to get off on the right foot against Florida Atlantic. A night game in Death Valley, here’s four key Clemson pieces that need to build their own momentum.

QB Cade Klubnik

Looking at the box score, Klubnik turned in an impressive outing against the Buccaneers with 315 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. An early fumbled snap and pick six didn’t matter against an FCS opponent, but they will against anyone else.

His second half was a great sign moving forward, but Garrett Riley and the offense need him to take care of the ball early. If he delivers a clean sheet, that’s all the Tigers can ask for.

WR Adam Randall

The Clemson wide receiver room is a mixed bag through two games, and having Randall at his best would help end that concern. He’s a bigger target at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and the Tigers need that.

Without a jump ball option through two weeks, it only makes things harder on this offense. Randall can be that solution, and it needs to happen quickly.

TE Jake Briningstool

Speaking of big targets, there’s none larger in this offense than Briningstool. Head coach Dabo Swinney said “you’ll see that No. 9” this year but he’s been virtually nonexistent in this offense.

He totaled 285 yard and four touchdowns as the backup last season. We know he can be a matchup nightmare in this offense, and they need it.

DE Xavier Thomas

Wes Goodwin’s defense was sharp in the first two weeks except for a late collapse in Durham, but I’m letting that slide considering the game was practically decided.

The group is flying around the field and the secondary has taken a massive leap, yet Clemson has just two sacks. Thomas got his first last week against an option offense. This week, he has a pocket quarterback and a sputtering offense to go after. Pin your ears back.