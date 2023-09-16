Analyst, Former Coach on Clemson's 'Biggest Enemy'

During an episode of ESPN’s College Football Live this week, Mark Richt weighed in on what Clemson (1-1, 0-1 ACC) needs to clean up.

Richt, the former Miami and Georgia head coach and current ACC Network analyst, pointed to the defensive side of the ball.

“Defensively they’ve got to be disciplined,” Richt said. “In the Duke game, there were some guys running free a couple times. You just don’t normally see that with the Clemson defense. And they’ve got to be physically intimidating, they’ve got to knock the ball out, create some field position for that offense.”

After the season-opening 28-7 loss at Duke, the Tigers overcame some first-half struggles in their home opener last Saturday to soundly beat Charleston Southern, 66-17.

Clemson continues its current three-game homestand tonight against Florida Atlantic (8 p.m., ACC Network) before the Tigers host Florida State for a huge ACC showdown at Death Valley next Saturday (12 p.m., ABC).

Richt said he believes “Clemson’s biggest enemy right now is time.”

“Because they got Florida State next week,” he said. “They don’t have the whole season to get better over time. They’ve got to get ready now.”