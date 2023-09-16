Bad News for FSU

Bad news for Florida State regarding its star quarterback.

Jordan Travis went down with an injury late in the first half of the Seminoles’ game at Boston College on Saturday.

Travis stayed down on the field after a play where he was tackled and landed awkwardly, and looked to be in pain with his left arm/shoulder. He didn’t return for FSU’s kneel downs in the final seconds of the half.

FSU led 17-10 at halftime.

Clemson, of course, hosts FSU next Saturday at Death Valley.

Update: Travis returned to start the second half.

Here's a look at Jordan Travis' injury. pic.twitter.com/DpyLFNJJv4 — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) September 16, 2023

