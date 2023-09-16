Bart Boatwright's Tiger Walk Photo Gallery: FAU Game

CLEMSON — Before the crowd headed into Death Valley for Clemson’s primetime game against Florida Atlantic tonight, plenty of fans showed up to support the Tigers during Tiger Walk.

This marks Clemson’s second game showing off the new Tiger Walk, as it was unveiled last Saturday ahead of the team’s home opener against Charleston Southern.

Tiger Walk has been a Clemson tradition since Dabo Swinney took over as head coach in 2008.

Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright in this week’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery.