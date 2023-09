CLEMSON — Clemson took a 20-0 lead on Florida Atlantic when Cade Klubnik found Jake Briningstool for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

The Briningstool touchdown was set up by Khalil Barnes’ interception at the FAU 26-yard line. The Tigers needed four plays to cash in for the score with 1:20 left in the first quarter.

Klubnik is 8-of-9 for 76 yards and two touchdowns.