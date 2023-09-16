FAU Shows Disrespect to Clemson

Florida Atlantic showed disrespect to Clemson ahead of tonight’s game between the two teams at Memorial Stadium.

FAU was huddling at the Paw during pregame, and as you can imagine, Clemson fans did not like that.

It was a bold move by the Owls. Check out the following video from Chapel Fowler of The State Newspaper:

Florida Atlantic doing what seems like a very intentional pregame huddle on the paw at midfield. Clemson football fans, naturally, react with boos pic.twitter.com/wZRDjLSS8s — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) September 16, 2023

