FAU Shows Disrespect to Clemson

September 16, 2023 7:52 pm

Florida Atlantic showed disrespect to Clemson ahead of tonight’s game between the two teams at Memorial Stadium.

FAU was huddling at the Paw during pregame, and as you can imagine, Clemson fans did not like that.

It was a bold move by the Owls. Check out the following video from Chapel Fowler of The State Newspaper:

2hr

CLEMSON — Clemson took a 20-0 lead on Florida Atlantic when Cade Klubnik found Jake Briningstool for a 7-yard touchdown pass. The Briningstool touchdown was set up by Khalil Barnes’ interception at (…)

2hr

CLEMSON — It didn’t take long for Clemson to put the first points on the board in tonight’s game vs. Florida Atlantic at Death Valley. And the Tigers struck first before their offense even took the field. FAU (…)

