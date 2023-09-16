Florida Atlantic at Clemson Preview, Prediction

CLEMSON — With Clemson’s huge ACC showdown with No. 3 Florida State looming next Saturday at Memorial Stadium, the Tigers first have business to take care of this Saturday, as Florida Atlantic rolls into town.

To complete its business on Saturday, Clemson needs to take care of the football. It’s something the Tigers have not been able to do in their last nine games, which dates back to last season.

“Coach [Dabo] Swinney has been saying it the past couple of days, last week and this (past) week, that our good is really good, but our bad has been terrible up to this point,” running back Will Shipley said.

It’s more like awful.

Clemson has turned the football over 22 times in its last nine games and are minus-nine in the turnover margin. The Tigers have produced just a 5-4 record in those nine games.

“That is what we can’t do,” Shipley said. “We have to have our good be really great and our bad just be kind of bad. We have to continue to cut down on turnovers. I think (Swinney) said it yesterday, in the past nine games, we have lost the turnover margin eight out of those nine times.

“You can’t expect to win football games when turning the ball over.”

At times, in those nine games, it’s been really bad. In five of the last nine games, Clemson has turned the football over at least three times, including one game in which it produced four turnovers. Surprisingly, that came against Syracuse, a game the Tigers rallied from behind to win.

“I think we just have to continue to emphasize (taking care of the football) and just know that is how teams level out (the playing field),” Shipley said. “We have some of the best talent on this team (than any) across the country. I truly believe that, but when we start turning the ball over that level begins to even out for teams and makes it a lot easier on them.”

Florida Atlantic (1-1) at Clemson (1-1)

Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV: ACCN

Spread: Clemson minus-24.5

Over/Under: 51.5

WHY CLEMSON WILL WIN

The Tigers continue to play complementary football, plus the offense continues to keep things balanced. Through the first two games, Clemson has run and thrown for 200 yards in both games.

WHY FAU WILL WIN

Clemson does not take care of the football and consistently gives the Owls short fields. FAU returns one of those turnovers—a fumble or an interception—for a score. The struggles in the red zone resurface, and special teams have a couple of breakdowns, which has also haunted the Tigers in all four of its losses in the past nine games.

OTHER STARS TO WATCH

Does quarterback Cade Klubnik continue to progress and cut down on the mistakes? Wide receiver Beaux Collins had a record day at Death Valley last Saturday but will he do it again this week. On defense, will linebackers Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. show up or do the freshmen, such as TJ Parker, Peter Woods, Khalil Barnes, and Avieon Terrell, steal the headlines.

THIS AND THAT

Clemson is 45-15-1 (.746) all-time in night games at Memorial Stadium. That includes a 21-3 record under the Death Valley lights in Dabo Swinney’s tenure. Clemson has not lost a prime-time game at home since losing to Florida State on October 19, 2013. The Tigers have won 18 straight.

FINAL ANALYSIS

Clemson plays a clean game on offense and continues to show its balance by rushing for 200 and throwing for 200 yards for a third straight game. The defense will come to play again. I think this is the night when the defensive line is able to get to the quarterback often, especially with Casey Thompson being more a drop back passer.

PREDICTION

Clemson 52, Florida Atlantic 0

