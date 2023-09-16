Freshman DB Balls Out in Death Valley Rout

In a Death Valley rout Saturday night, one freshman who really balled out on the defensive side of the ball was Khalil Barnes.

Stepping in for Andrew Mukuba, who missed his second straight game with a lower body injury, Barnes got the start at nickelback for Clemson (2-1) and showed what he can do while making a bunch of big plays in the Tigers’ dominant 48-14 victory over Florida Atlantic.

Barnes balled out against the Owls, tallying six total tackles, including five solo tackles and a tackle for loss. His impressive stat line also featured an interception, two pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.

In his third college game, Barnes had a freshman All-American type of performance and played like a stud from the start against FAU. The 6-foot, 195-pounder cut through the offensive line for a tackle for loss on FAU’s first drive of the game, setting up a third-and-13 pass from Owls quarterback Casey Thompson that was picked off by cornerback Nate Wiggins and returned for a touchdown.

Then, after breaking up a third-down pass to force a punt on FAU’s second possession, Barnes recorded his first career interception later in the first quarter when he made a nice grab on a pass from Thompson near the sideline. That led to tight end Jake Briningstool’s touchdown catch on Clemson’s ensuing possession, giving the Tigers a 20-0 lead in the opening quarter.

Barnes kept making plays in the second quarter, forcing an FAU fumble along the sideline. The Peach State product picked it up and nearly returned it for a touchdown, though upon review, the ball barely went out of bounds after Barnes stripped it before he could officially recover the fumble.

For good measure, Barnes capped off his stellar showing in the fourth quarter with another pass breakup, a pair of tackles and a quarterback hurry — all on one FAU drive.

Barnes, who had the game-winning pick-six in Clemson’s spring game back in April, has had to take over for Mukuba’s two straight absences, and there hasn’t been a drop-off in performance from Mukuba to Barnes. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin will have a lot of fun with that pair at full strength in the secondary.

The Tigers return to action next Saturday when they host Florida State for a huge ACC showdown at Death Valley (12 p.m., ABC).

