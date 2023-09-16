Freshmen function leads Clemson's dominant first half vs. FAU

CLEMSON — Clemson fans, rejoice. For the first time of the 2023 season, the Tigers got off to a quick start and it’s only fitting it happened in front of a packed-out Death Valley in primetime. Freshmen were the stars of the show during the dominant half.

The defense continued their strong campaign with a pick-six by Nate Wiggins on the first drive of the game. Clemson rode that momentum out to a 255-94 yards difference and 34-0 lead at halftime. With the Tigers cruising, here’s all the observations from the best half of football Dabo Swinney’s team has delivered this season.

-Starting wide receiver Antonio Williams’ status moving forward is in question. After making a catch, he was tackled awkwardly and checked himself out with an undisclosed injury. During the second quarter, he didn’t have his helmet on but returned before halftime. He must’ve gone through all the test and been cleared to return.

-On the bright side, freshman Tyler Brown checked in for Williams and delivered with a 30-yard touchdown. He’s flashed early, but Brown is proving to be one of the best receivers Tyler Grisham has.

-Speaking of freshmen, defensive back Khalil Barnes had an interception of his own. He’s had to take over for Andrew Mukuba’s two straight absences, and you can’t tell a difference right now. Wes Goodwin will have a lot of fun with that pair at full strength in this secondary.

-Clemson had their first fast start of the 2023 season, coming out to a 20-0 first quarter with both sides firing on all cylinders. The night crowd definitely played into it, and it makes you wonder why next week’s bout is at noon. For now, it’s a great sign and the Tigers need to stack it moving forward.

-This is the most poised Cade Klubnik has looked as Clemson’s quarterback. 12-15 for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the air with a few timely runs for first downs to boot. He also added the final touchdown of the first half on a sneak. The Tigers need him on his A-game and it opened up everything for Garrett Riley early. We saw five-receiver bunch formations and a lot of window dressing in the first half. More.

-Freshmen T.J. Parker and Peter Woods are wreaking havoc up front. Woods tossed an Owl offensive lineman and Parker has a sack and multiple pressures at the break. With an early lead, this pass rush is pinning their ears back.

-Kicker Robert Gunn III is a real concern. He cleaned things up late in the half, but a missed extra point and field goal cost Clemson four points. His leash is short, if there is one left at all.