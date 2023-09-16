Neff on How Tigers Have Handled Adversity

Clemson Athletic Director Graham Neff joined ACC Network’s ACC PM show, which was live from Tiger Town on Friday.

Neff was asked how this year’s Clemson football team has handled the adversity it has already faced early in the season.

Of course, the Tigers’ 2023 campaign got off to a disappointing start with a 28-7 loss at Duke in the season opener before Clemson (1-1, 0-1 ACC) bounced back with a 66-17 win over Charleston Southern in the home opener last Saturday.

“Well this is my 11th fall here and obviously throughout all 11 I have worked closely with Coach Swinney in different roles, seeing how he handled it and led the team and continues to of course,” said Neff, who has been in senior leadership positions within Clemson Athletics since 2013 and was named Clemson’s 14th Athletic Director on December 23, 2021.

“But even as immediate as in the locker room postgame — you guys have been there on how you have the pulse of the team and what your message is, then let alone how you are setting up what your message is the rest of the week and ultimately the season — seeing that in that immediate aftermath just leaves you feeling so excited for Coach Swinney to be our leader in those tough moments and how that has continued to waterfall since then.”

Clemson continues its current three-game homestand tonight against Florida Atlantic (8 p.m., ACC Network) before the Tigers host Florida State for a huge ACC showdown at Death Valley next Saturday (12 p.m., ABC).

