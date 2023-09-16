Neff on Wave of Responsibility Sitting in the Big Chair

Clemson Athletic Director Graham Neff joined ACC Network’s ACC PM show, which was live from Tiger Town on Friday.

Mark Richt — the former Miami player and head coach and current ACCN analyst, who was inducted into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame during the Hurricanes’ game against Bethune Cookman on Thursday — asked Neff about the responsibility of sitting in the big chair at Clemson as the AD.

“Well it is a timely question or topic for you (Richt),” Neff said. “You were down in Miami last night being recognized for your Hall of Fame induction with Dan Radakovich, who was previously here and one of my mentors. I learned so much from Dan for the nine years, nine falls that I was here in that assistant coach, assistant AD role.”

Neff was named Clemson’s 14th Athletic Director on December 23, 2021 in the midst of his ninth year at Clemson and is now in his second year in the role. Of course, Neff replaced Radakovich, who served as Clemson’s AD for nine years before returning to his graduate school alma mater as Miami’s AD in December 2021.

The 39-year-old Neff has been in senior leadership positions within Clemson Athletics since 2013, including as chief financial officer and director of capital projects prior to his most recent role as deputy director of athletics from 2014-21.

Prior to his role as Deputy AD, Neff joined Clemson in 2013 as Associate AD of Finance and Facilities.

“I felt so prepared, and certainly a testament to Dan and our leadership here, President (Jim) Clements, for that shift over,” Neff said. “But it is a heavy shift, whether it is a headset or an office in your example. And listen, our industry continues to change. There has never been a more dynamic time in college athletics and that means so many things — NIL, transfer portal, federal changes, college football expansion. So as much as I felt prepared for the job, particularly at Clemson let alone just from experience, it is just a different job even compared with two years ago.

“I feel so comforted and confident because of that support system around while trying to move the one-offs over and the weight and obligation of that.”

