CLEMSON — It is game day in Death Valley where the Tigers host Florida Atlantic. Clemson looks to build on the momentum from last week’s win.

The Tigers hope to showoff Death Valley in Prime Time.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 8:00 PM



Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum

2023 Record: Clemson 1-1, Florida Atlantic 1-1

ACC Record: Clemson 0-1

Series History: Clemson leads series 1-0

Last Meeting: Clemson won 54-6 on September 2, 2006

Death Valley will host its first prime-time game of the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 16, when the Clemson Tigers host the Florida Atlantic Owls. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Clemson is 45-15-1 all-time in night games at Memorial Stadium. That includes a 21-3 record under the Death Valley lights in Dabo Swinney’s tenure. Clemson has not lost a prime-time game at home since October 2013.

Clemson is one of two teams in the country to rank in the Top 10 in both total offense (550.5 yards per game, 7th) and total defense (223.5, T-8th). Clemson’s defense vaulted into the Top 10 after surrendering only 73 yards and four first downs a week ago. After two games, Clemson ranks ninth in the nation in pass defense (118.0 yards per game) following a season in

which the Tigers ranked 76th nationally at 231.7 yards allowed per game in 2022.

Offensively, Clemson’s productivity has been built on balance, where the Tigers join Florida State, Georgia Tech and Oregon as the only teams in the country to rank in the Top 25 in both rushing offense and passing offense per game. The Tigers also lead the nation with 33.0 first downs per game.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to improve to 2-0 all-time against Florida Atlantic.

– Clemson attempting to keep Florida Atlantic among the 45 opponents against which the Tigers have a perfect all-time record.

– Clemson facing Florida Atlantic Head Coach Tom Herman for the first time. A win would improve Clemson to 161-73-3 all-time (and 44-7 since 2011) when facing a coach for the first time.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 61-2 at Memorial Stadium in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014).

Clemson’s current .968 home winning percentage in that span is the best in the nation.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 38-4 against non-conference opponents at Death Valley under Dabo Swinney.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 28-7 in night games since the start of the 2018 season. A win would move Clemson to 47-10 at night since 2015.

– Clemson attempting to win its 19th consecutive night game in Death Valley, a streak that dates to the middle of the 2013 season.

STREAKS OF EXCELLENCE

Included below is a sample of historically profound streaks presently being produced by Clemson:

– Has won 104 of its last 118 games overall dating to 2014.

– Has won 67 of its last 73 games against ACC teams.

– Has won 107 of its last 111 games when leading at halftime.

– Is 128-3 since 2011 when leading after three quarters.

– Is 76-5 when scoring first since 2015.

– Has a 124-5 record when totaling more first downs than its opponent since 2011.

– Has a 71-4 record when winning the turnover margin since 2011.

– Is 77-3 when rushing for 200+ yards under Dabo Swinney.

PRIME TIME IS CLEMSON’S TIME

Clemson’s 8 p.m. ET kickoff against Florida Atlantic will be Clemson’s second night game of the 2023 season and its 57th night game since the start of the 2015 season. In that time, Clemson is 46-10 in night games, including a 27-7 mark since the start of the 2018 season.

Clemson has won its last 18 night games in Death Valley, a streak that dates to the middle of the 2013 season. Overall, Clemson is 21-3 under the Death Valley lights in Dabo Swinney’s tenure.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 65, Florida Atlantic 13

Will – Clemson 52, Florida Atlantic 0

Cameron – Clemson 41, Florida Atlantic 3