TCI Preview and Predictions: Florida Atlantic Visits Death Valley

By September 16, 2023 10:30 am

Clemson hosts Florida Atlantic Saturday night in the real Death Valley.  The Tigers look to continue to improve with the key battle with the Noles just a week away.

Robert, Will and Cameron preview this week’s game and give our predictions.

