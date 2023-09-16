Pick-Six Puts Tigers on Board First

CLEMSON — It didn’t take long for Clemson to put the first points on the board in tonight’s game vs. Florida Atlantic at Death Valley.

And the Tigers struck first before their offense even took the field.

FAU received the opening kickoff, and on the fourth snap of the game, Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins intercepted a third-and-13 pass from Owls quarterback Casey Thompson and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown.

Wiggins’ pick-six gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

NATE WIGGINS PICK SIX‼️ pic.twitter.com/4dYTMAcXNo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!