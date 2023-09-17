Chipotle Partners with Shipley to Rename Clemson Store 'Shipotle'

Two years ago, in response to a tweet from Chipotle encouraging fans to tag a college athlete that needs a Chipotle sponsorship, Clemson star running back Will Shipley responded with a tweet of his own about how he “loves Chipotle more than anyone else in the world.”

I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for quite some time😁 I can promise you I love Chipotle more then anyone else in the world. SPONSOR ME👀 @ChipotleTweets https://t.co/ZCd4W4eNwz — willshipley1 (@willshipley2021) July 1, 2021

Fast forward to the present, and Chipotle is now making Shipley’s NIL dreams a reality.

Ahead of a huge ACC showdown between Clemson and Florida State on Saturday, Chipotle partnered with Shipley to temporarily rename the Chipotle restaurant at 393 College Ave in Downtown Clemson to “Shipotle.” The restaurant features new signage that pays homage to a nickname, “Shipotle,” given to Shipley by his teammates last season after they noticed how much he loves Chipotle.

As part of the promotion, Chipotle will give away limited edition “Shipotle” T-shirts to the first 1,000 guests who purchase any entrée from the 393 College Avenue restaurant, starting Sept. 17 while supplies last.

“From growing up in the Charlotte area to my time in Clemson, South Carolina, Chipotle has always been my go-to meal,” Shipley said. “To have this validated with the ‘Shipotle’ restaurant is unbelievable, and I’m looking forward to the buzz it will help bring to campus ahead of our game this weekend.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!