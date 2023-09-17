Freshman Receiver Rises to Occasion vs. FAU

Dabo Swinney called Clemson’s two slot receivers a “one-two punch.” Saturday in Death Valley, they truly lived up to this description in a 48-14 victory.

In the Tigers’ first drive, quarterback Cade Klubnik found wide receiver Antonio Williams for two early catches, quickly advancing the Tigers out of their own territory. Just as Williams gained momentum, he came up gimpy after a hard hit and checked himself out of the game.

Immediately, freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown sprinted into the game for Williams. Four plays later, he connected with Klubnik for a 30-yard touchdown catch, the first of his Clemson career.

While Brown has only played three college football games, he’s already made his presence felt. In the season opener against Duke, Brown had two catches for 21 yards, and another big catch against Charleston Southern.

In the third quarter Saturday, Brown caught another 17-yard pass from Klubnik that shot the Tigers deep into Florida Atlantic territory. Two plays later, he picked up his second touchdown of the night off a short pass in the left of the end zone, bringing the Tigers’ emphatic lead to 41-0.

Brown joins Antonio Williams as the second Clemson receiver to have multiple touchdowns in a game this season. Williams added two touchdowns in the 66-17 win against Charleston Southern.

Toward the end of the third quarter, Brown gave the Tigers an opportunity at a short drive by returning a punt 44 yards to Florida Atlantic’s 26. This was a makeup for his muffed punt in the third quarter.

The Greenville native joins a myriad of other freshmen who made an impact against FAU, including defensive back Khalil Barnes and defensive end T.J. Parker.

Brown’s ascension was crucial against Florida Atlantic. Next week, dynamic wide receiver play will be essential as the Tigers take on the undefeated Florida State Seminoles at noon.