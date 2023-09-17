From the Sidelines: Clemson Shines in Prime Time Against Florida Atlantic

From the Sidelines: Clemson Shines in Prime Time Against Florida Atlantic

Football

From the Sidelines: Clemson Shines in Prime Time Against Florida Atlantic

By September 17, 2023 4:04 pm

By |

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.  Death Valley was rocking Saturday night.

In this week’s edition some thoughts after watching Clemson defeat Florida Atlantic From the Sidelines.

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

1hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had some bad news to report during his Zoom conference call with the media Sunday evening. Swinney announced that starting wide receiver Cole Turner tore three abductor muscles (…)

5hr

The latest AP Top 25 Poll was released Sunday following Week 3 of the college football season. After Saturday’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium, Clemson (2-1, 0-1 ACC) remains unranked (…)

reply
9hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gives the latest on injuries, his defenses performance, the improved offense and much more in his postgame press conference after the Tigers defeated Florida Atlantic (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home