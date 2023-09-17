Swinney Comments on WR's Injury

Following Clemson’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney commented on a wide receiver who left the game with an injury.

Redshirt freshman Cole Turner limped off the field after a pass interference call in the second quarter and then went into the medical tent.

Swinney confirmed it’s a lower body injury for Turner, who missed last week’s game vs. Charleston Southern with a lower body injury.

“I hate losing Cole, and I don’t really know what we’re dealing with there, so I’ll have to wait and see,” Swinney said. “He’s the fastest kid we got, and he can flat-out take the top off. So, I hate he made it back and then didn’t get to finish it. So, we’ll see where he’s at.”

Turner caught a couple of passes for 21 yards in the season opener at Duke. He had one reception for 7 yards vs. FAU before leaving the game.

