Swinney Gives Update on Shipley, Spiller Situation Sunday Night

Following Saturday’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about what went down in the first half with star running back Will Shipley and his position coach, C.J. Spiller.

Shipley and Spiller got into a heated discussion on the sideline after quarterback Cade Klubnik’s 1-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter.

“I don’t even know. I have no idea. Did something happen? I don’t know. They got into each other, they yelled at each other? Oh boy,” Swinney said with a smile. “I don’t know, I’ll find out.”

“I’m sure they’ll be fine,” Swinney added. “Coach Spiller, he can handle it, I promise ya. Don’t worry about him.”

During his Zoom conference call with the media Sunday evening, Swinney was again asked about what happened with Shipley and Spiller.

Swinney gave an update on the situation, now that he has had more time to gather information.

“I did talk to C.J. about it as far as what went down, and I’d say just some competitive juices right there by two great competitors, and we’ll handle all that stuff inside,” Swinney said. “They’ve resolved that pretty quickly.”

