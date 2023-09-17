Swinney Likens Freshman WR to Former Clemson Great

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had high praise for Tyler Brown following the true freshman wide receiver’s big performance against Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

In the Tigers’ 48-14 win at Death Valley, Brown recorded his first career touchdown reception on a 30-yard pass in the first quarter. He finished the game with three receptions for 49 yards with two touchdowns, becoming the first Clemson freshman wide receiver with two receiving touchdowns in a single game since Justyn Ross against Notre Dame in the 2018 Cotton Bowl.

Brown also recorded a career-long 44-yard punt return in the third quarter.

During a postgame interview on ACC Network, Swinney likened Brown to a former Clemson great — Jacoby Ford, who of course also sported the No. 6 like Brown.

“He’s been doing an amazing job,” Swinney said. “It’s just awesome to see 6 take what he’s been doing on the practice field to game day. He plucked a couple balls. He can really, really run. He can impact the game in special teams, and I don’t want to put it on him, but he looks like a young Jacoby Ford running around out there.”

Brown has posted seven receptions for 79 yards and the two scores in three games this season.