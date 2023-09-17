What They Are Saying: Clemson Rolls Past FAU in Rout

Clemson (2-1) dominated Florida Atlantic en route to a 48-14 win in Saturday night’s primetime game at Death Valley.
Check out some of what they were saying on Twitter regarding the Tigers’ rout over the Owls:
Whole lot of fireworks last night. pic.twitter.com/WwUr2RansB
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023
All smiles in Clemson 🐅 @EricMacLain pic.twitter.com/qaKqv9zShx
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 17, 2023
.@WigginNathaniel started us off, and we never looked back. pic.twitter.com/jAoJb2aWAH
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023
Totally different vibe on defense. More of a bad intentions look tonight out of the gate.
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) September 17, 2023
Including his 98-yard pick-six vs. UNC last season, Nate Wiggins tonight became the first Clemson player with a pick-six in consecutive seasons since Rex Varn against Maryland in 1977 and NC State in 1978.
— Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) September 17, 2023
Clemson with a much, much better start than last week. Up 20-0 on FAU – defense has been aggressive and forced turnovers, nice balance so far on offense
— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 17, 2023
We gotta keep #6 on the field as much as possible
— Gage Fast (@GageFast) September 17, 2023
TYLER.
Freaking.
BROWN.
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) September 17, 2023
"Without my QB, without my O-Line, ain't none of this possible."
🗣 @TylerBrownn2 pic.twitter.com/TDESRz8KII
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023
Unbelievable 😭😭😭 I was outta there https://t.co/kB72ghrjBp pic.twitter.com/MUiDu5AgtB
— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) September 17, 2023
Klubnik making waves! 🌊
16-27 passes, 169 yards, 3 TDs, not forgetting the 35-yard sprint!@ClemsonFB | @CadeKlubnikQB pic.twitter.com/sV7UTfYKwo
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 17, 2023
It’s feels like Cade Klubnik has settled in
— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) September 17, 2023
He's a freshman.
🤯 @Tomarrion pic.twitter.com/JRglonotEN
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023
WHOOPAZZ!!!!! Let’s go!
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) September 17, 2023
.@WadeWoodaz_ with the elite crowd celly 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8ndMB9fPIJ
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023
Wade Woodaz becomes the first Clemson linebacker with an interception in consecutive games since Isaiah Simmons in the 2019 ACC Championship Game and 2019 Fiesta Bowl.
— Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) September 17, 2023
Man we found us a gem in Barnes. Dude looks damn good for a true freshman
— Gage Fast (@GageFast) September 17, 2023
But let me repeat myself https://t.co/ihZBBQg0lv
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) September 17, 2023
I mean this is just absurd KB 🤧 https://t.co/Gs2dSwLc8U pic.twitter.com/x1M0sHpwpb
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023
We see you Jarvis Green (@JarvisGreen4_) 👀
36-yard punt return from the freshman:@wachfox @dfhsfootball @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/yMnW6VyJhI
— amanda (@amanda_1815) September 17, 2023
I’m not sure I’ve seen a Clemson team that has as little dropoff from the starters to the backups as this one has shown so far.
Yes, that includes the championship teams.
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) September 17, 2023
It’s FAU, but that’s the most Clemson has looked like Clemson in quite some time
— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) September 17, 2023
The goal over the past two weeks was to build the confidence of both the team and fan base heading into Florida State.
Check.
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) September 17, 2023
Some Sunday morning highlights to start your day 📺🐅 pic.twitter.com/m9woGCIvD8
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023
