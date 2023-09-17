What They Are Saying: Clemson Rolls Past FAU in Rout

Clemson (2-1) dominated Florida Atlantic en route to a 48-14 win in Saturday night’s primetime game at Death Valley. Check out some of what they were saying on Twitter regarding the Tigers’ rout over the Owls:

Whole lot of fireworks last night. pic.twitter.com/WwUr2RansB — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023

.@WigginNathaniel started us off, and we never looked back. pic.twitter.com/jAoJb2aWAH — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023

Totally different vibe on defense. More of a bad intentions look tonight out of the gate. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) September 17, 2023

Including his 98-yard pick-six vs. UNC last season, Nate Wiggins tonight became the first Clemson player with a pick-six in consecutive seasons since Rex Varn against Maryland in 1977 and NC State in 1978. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) September 17, 2023

Clemson with a much, much better start than last week. Up 20-0 on FAU – defense has been aggressive and forced turnovers, nice balance so far on offense — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 17, 2023

We gotta keep #6 on the field as much as possible — Gage Fast (@GageFast) September 17, 2023

TYLER. Freaking. BROWN. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) September 17, 2023

"Without my QB, without my O-Line, ain't none of this possible." 🗣 @TylerBrownn2 pic.twitter.com/TDESRz8KII — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023

It’s feels like Cade Klubnik has settled in — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) September 17, 2023

WHOOPAZZ!!!!! Let’s go! — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) September 17, 2023

Wade Woodaz becomes the first Clemson linebacker with an interception in consecutive games since Isaiah Simmons in the 2019 ACC Championship Game and 2019 Fiesta Bowl. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) September 17, 2023

Man we found us a gem in Barnes. Dude looks damn good for a true freshman — Gage Fast (@GageFast) September 17, 2023

But let me repeat myself https://t.co/ihZBBQg0lv — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) September 17, 2023

I mean this is just absurd KB 🤧 https://t.co/Gs2dSwLc8U pic.twitter.com/x1M0sHpwpb — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023

I’m not sure I’ve seen a Clemson team that has as little dropoff from the starters to the backups as this one has shown so far. Yes, that includes the championship teams. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) September 17, 2023

It’s FAU, but that’s the most Clemson has looked like Clemson in quite some time — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) September 17, 2023

The goal over the past two weeks was to build the confidence of both the team and fan base heading into Florida State. Check. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) September 17, 2023

Some Sunday morning highlights to start your day 📺🐅 pic.twitter.com/m9woGCIvD8 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023