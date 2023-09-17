Where Clemson Stands in Latest Coaches Poll

The latest US LBM Coaches Poll was released Sunday following Week 3 of the college football season.

Clemson (2-1, 0-1 ACC) is now ranked No. 23 in the coaches poll.

The Tigers dropped a spot, as they were ranked No. 22 in the coaches poll entering Saturday’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson forced four turnovers and held FAU scoreless until the fourth quarter. As a unit, the Tigers’ defense recorded three interceptions, including a pick-six, while also forcing a fumble, a turnover on downs, two sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Offensively, Clemson produced 367 total yards and did not allow any sacks for the first time this season.

The Tigers will wrap up their current three-game homestand next Saturday with a marquee matchup against Florida State at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

You can see the full coaches poll following Week 3 below:

1 Georgia 3-0 1598 62 1 — 1/1 2 Michigan 3-0 1514 1 2 — 2/2 3 Florida State 3-0 1396 0 3 — 3/8 4 Ohio State 3-0 1394 1 4 — 4/4 5 Southern California 3-0 1325 0 5 — 5/6 6 Texas 3-0 1312 0 6 — 6/12 7 Penn State 3-0 1224 0 7 — 7/7 8 Washington 3-0 1164 0 8 — 8/11 9 Notre Dame 4-0 1044 0 11 2 9/13 10 Utah 3-0 967 0 12 2 10/14 11 Oregon 3-0 946 0 13 2 11/15 12 Alabama 2-1 886 0 10 -2 3/12 13 Louisiana State 2-1 808 0 14 1 5/14 14 Oklahoma 3-0 683 0 16 2 14/19 15 Oregon State 3-0 660 0 17 2 15/18 16 Mississippi 3-0 602 0 19 3 16/22 17 North Carolina 3-0 592 0 18 1 16/20 18 Duke 3-0 469 0 20 2 18/NR 19 Colorado 3-0 435 0 21 2 19/25 20 Tennessee 2-1 362 0 9 -11 9/20 21 Miami 3-0 298 0 23 2 21/NR 22 Iowa 3-0 206 0 24 2 22/NR 23 Clemson 2-1 193 0 22 -1 9/23 24 Washington State 3-0 160 0 NR 2 24/NR 25 UCLA 3-0 156 0 25 — 25/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 15 Kansas State.

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M 11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.