Where Clemson Stands in Latest Coaches Poll

The latest US LBM Coaches Poll was released Sunday following Week 3 of the college football season.
Clemson (2-1, 0-1 ACC) is now ranked No. 23 in the coaches poll.
The Tigers dropped a spot, as they were ranked No. 22 in the coaches poll entering Saturday’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium.
Clemson forced four turnovers and held FAU scoreless until the fourth quarter. As a unit, the Tigers’ defense recorded three interceptions, including a pick-six, while also forcing a fumble, a turnover on downs, two sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Offensively, Clemson produced 367 total yards and did not allow any sacks for the first time this season.
The Tigers will wrap up their current three-game homestand next Saturday with a marquee matchup against Florida State at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.
You can see the full coaches poll following Week 3 below:
|1
|Georgia
|3-0
|1598
|62
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Michigan
|3-0
|1514
|1
|2
|—
|2/2
|3
|Florida State
|3-0
|1396
|0
|3
|—
|3/8
|4
|Ohio State
|3-0
|1394
|1
|4
|—
|4/4
|5
|Southern California
|3-0
|1325
|0
|5
|—
|5/6
|6
|Texas
|3-0
|1312
|0
|6
|—
|6/12
|7
|Penn State
|3-0
|1224
|0
|7
|—
|7/7
|8
|Washington
|3-0
|1164
|0
|8
|—
|8/11
|9
|Notre Dame
|4-0
|1044
|0
|11
|2
|9/13
|10
|Utah
|3-0
|967
|0
|12
|2
|10/14
|11
|Oregon
|3-0
|946
|0
|13
|2
|11/15
|12
|Alabama
|2-1
|886
|0
|10
|-2
|3/12
|13
|Louisiana State
|2-1
|808
|0
|14
|1
|5/14
|14
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|683
|0
|16
|2
|14/19
|15
|Oregon State
|3-0
|660
|0
|17
|2
|15/18
|16
|Mississippi
|3-0
|602
|0
|19
|3
|16/22
|17
|North Carolina
|3-0
|592
|0
|18
|1
|16/20
|18
|Duke
|3-0
|469
|0
|20
|2
|18/NR
|19
|Colorado
|3-0
|435
|0
|21
|2
|19/25
|20
|Tennessee
|2-1
|362
|0
|9
|-11
|9/20
|21
|Miami
|3-0
|298
|0
|23
|2
|21/NR
|22
|Iowa
|3-0
|206
|0
|24
|2
|22/NR
|23
|Clemson
|2-1
|193
|0
|22
|-1
|9/23
|24
|Washington State
|3-0
|160
|0
|NR
|2
|24/NR
|25
|UCLA
|3-0
|156
|0
|25
|—
|25/NR
