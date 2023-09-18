Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson 48, FAU 14

Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson 48, FAU 14

Football

Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson 48, FAU 14

By September 18, 2023 8:36 am

By |

Clemson played their best game of the season Saturday night as they defeated Florida Atlantic 48-14.

Check out some more great pictures from another special night in Death Valley in Bart Boatwright’s second Photo Gallery.

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

14hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had some bad news to report during his Zoom conference call with the media Sunday evening. Swinney announced that starting wide receiver Cole Turner tore three abductor muscles (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home