Big-Time ATH Feeling the Love from Clemson, Set to Visit This Weekend

Clemson will play host to a bunch of top prospects for Saturday’s game against Florida State. Among the recruits planning to be on hand for the marquee ACC matchup at Death Valley is this big-time athlete in the class of 2026 – Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy’s Shavar Young Jr.

“I will be up there this weekend,” Young told The Clemson Insider.

A talented 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore, Young already holds an impressive list of around two dozen scholarship offers, including offers from schools such as Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

While Young doesn’t currently have an offer from Clemson – the Tigers are a ways away from turning the page to offering 2026 recruits – Clemson is nonetheless one of the schools that Young is feeling plenty of love from early in the recruiting process.

“I am feeling the most interest from Clemson, Tennessee and Kentucky,” he said.

Young has been to Clemson multiple times, including for the program’s underclassmen day back in April. He also traveled to Tiger Town for a game last season after camping at Clemson in June of last year.

While college coaches aren’t allowed to initiate contact with 2026 recruits yet, Young has been able to reach out to Clemson on his end and communicate with members of the staff, including cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“He wants to stay in contact and build our relationship,” Young said of what he’s heard from Reed.

Young plays both ways at Brentwood Academy, lining up at wide receiver and defensive back. As for the position that Clemson envisions him playing if he were to go there, that’s yet to be determined according to Young.

“It’s up in the air on what position they want me to play,” he said. “I have a relationship with coaches on both sides of the ball.”