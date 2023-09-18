Clemson Defense Sets Tone

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney wanted his Clemson football team to focus on winning the turnover battle against Florida Atlantic University.

It appeared the defense heard their coach’s request.

From the get-go, the Clemson defense set the tone in the Tigers’ 48-14 victory at Memorial Stadium. Cornerback Nate Wiggins jumped a rout to pick off Owls quarterback Casey Thompson and raced 46 yards for a touchdown just 2:25 into the game.

It was the first of four turnovers the Clemson defense forced.

“We’ve been working hard in practice on turnovers. It paid off,” Wiggins said after the game.

The Tigers (2-1) finished plus-three in the turnover margin Saturday night, the first time they’ve won the all-important stat this season and just their second in the last 10 games.

Wiggins’ interception not only kickstarted the game, but also set a Clemson record.

“I didn’t know this until tonight but Nate … I think it’s the first time in 45 years to have a guy go back-to-back years with a pick-six,” Swinney said.

Wiggins is the first Clemson player with a pick-six in consecutive seasons since former safety Rex Varn did in 1977 and 1978.

Freshman Khalil Barnes also got in the act against FAU. The freshman, who was starting in the place of an injured Andrew Mukuba, had six tackles, two pass breakups and one of the Tigers’ three interceptions.

“He’s a baller. He competes everyday, in everything he does,” Swinney said. “He tackles well, he defends well, and he’s just incredibly smart and instinctive. He’s taking advantage of his opportunity with Mukuba out these past two weeks. It’s kind of a blessing in disguise because you got a chance to really see him.”

Alongside Wiggins and Barnes’ contributions, linebacker Wade Woodaz got his second interception in as many weeks, setting up another touchdown. Fellow linebacker Barrett Carter led the way with seven tackles, and both safety Jalyn Phillips and defensive end T.J. Parker recorded their first career sacks.

“A game like this creates confidence. The defense is playing really well for us right now,” Swinney said.

