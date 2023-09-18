Clemson's Freshmen Excel against FAU

CLEMSON — In the months leading up to the 2023 football season, Dabo Swinney continuously shared his excitement to see Clemson’s freshman class in action.

In Saturday’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium, several freshmen demonstrated the cause for Swinney’s excitement.

On offense, wide receiver Tyler Brown recorded his first two collegiate touchdowns, including a 30-yard reception from quarterback Cade Klubnik the first quarter. The Greenville, S.C., native also demonstrated his abilities as a punt returner with a 43-yard run that put the Tigers in immediate scoring position.

“I was proud of Tyler, He bounced back, with a huge return, and again made some nice plays,” Swinney said. “He finished, went up and got a couple of balls and plucked them. He’s a heck of a player you know. I am super excited we got him.”

On defense, freshman safety Khalil Barnes did it all for the Tigers. He was responsible for six total tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble. His defensive disruption helped Clemson shut out FAU’s offense until the fourth quarter, and allowed the offense to begin drives with a short field.

“He’s a baller. He’s a competitive dude,” Swinney said. “That guy competes every single day. He competes on special teams. He competes in everything he does. He tackles well. He defends well. He’s just he’s incredibly smart and instinctive.

“He’s taking advantage of his opportunity with [Andrew] Makuba out these past two weeks. It’s kind of a blessing in disguise.”

Brown and Barnes are joined by several other freshman class members who contributed to the Tigers’ win, including defensive end T.J. Parker, who accounted for three tackles and a sack.

The ascension of younger players and new leaders is timely as Clemson takes on conference rival Florida State in a highly anticipated game next Saturday at noon at Death Valley.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!