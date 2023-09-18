Garrett Riley's Press Conference Report: FSU Week

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers’ offensive coordinator, Garrett Riley, met with the media Monday ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Florida State at Death Valley.

Riley talked about quarterback Cade Klubnik’s progress through three games, the challenge FSU presents, the play of freshman receiver Tyler Brown, how things will change with the loss of receiver Cole Turner, the offensive line and much more.

