Goodwin Explains Preparation for FSU, Jordan Travis

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers are through three weeks of the 2023 season, but their biggest challenge so far awaits on Saturday in Death Valley. Florida State comes into Clemson 3-0 and the No. 4 team in the AP poll.

A large reason for that reputation is quarterback Jordan Travis. Taking on then No. 5 LSU in the first game, Travis was dominant with 23-31 passing for 342 yards and five total touchdowns. One interception under duress in the first half was his only blemish on the night.

He’s maintained that momentum through three games and the difficulty he presents for the Tigers defense is evident. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin talked about the problems he causes for this game week Monday.

“Obviously, a multitude of problems. Great runner. First of all, high character kid who has played a lot of ball,” Goodwin said. “Has seen a lot of different looks and stuff so just really veteran guy who’s played a lot of ball. Great experience, can extend plays with his feet. Got to do a great job with rush lane integrity, cage the pocket and then we’ve got to tackle as well but obviously, they can use him in the run game. Dynamic thrower down the field as well so presents a lot of problems.

Travis had 31 total touchdowns last season, but Clemson was able to slow him down early in Doak Campbell in the last iteration of the rivalry. the Tigers forced a fumble in the first half and got to a double-digit lead in the third quarter. Travis and the Seminoles found momentum late with back-to-back touchdowns, but Clemson ran out the clock in the end.

Those fast scores are something Travis is known for and it all goes through what he brings. Goodwin knows that and he’s preparing for it accordingly.

“Everything goes through 13. Being able to affect him with our rush, our coverage. Generating pressure, disguises out back. That sort of thing and then all their playmaker they’ve added…those other nice additions present problems too,” Goodwin said.

All the preparation will have its test Saturday in Death Valley, when the Tigers take on Florida State at noon, televised on ABC.