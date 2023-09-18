Kevin Vandervort's Photo Gallery: Clemson's Win over FAU

By September 18, 2023 7:43 pm

Clemson improved to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 all-time against Florida Atlantic with a dominant 48-14 victory over the Owls last Saturday night.

It marked the Tigers’ 19th consecutive win in a night game in Death Valley, a streak that dates to the middle of the 2013 season.

Check out Kevin Vandervort’s photo gallery for The Clemson Insider from the FAU game: LINK

