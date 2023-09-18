Parker Brings the Pressure in Tigers' Rout

CLEMSON — True freshman T.J. Parker made big strides for the Clemson Tigers Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. The defensive end helped the Tigers defense dominate Florida Atlantic in a 48-14 victory.

Coming off of a memorable performance against Charleston Southern last Saturday, with 3.0 tackles for loss and a Defensive Player of the Game title, expectations for Parker were elevated Saturday night.

The Clemson defense was dominant again against the Florida Atlantic Owls, as they gave up 293 total yards, while forcing four turnovers–three interceptions and one fumble–and registering two sacks. One of those sacks was made by Parker, with 12:13 left in the second quarter. His first recorded career sack as a Tiger.

Parker was a key component for the Clemson defense on Saturday. Beginning in the first quarter, he assisted in a tackle on an FAU running back. Later in the second quarter, Parker applied pressure against the Owls’ quarterback forcing a bad pass.

Clemson showed drastic improvement and it showed in the confidence they portrayed against FAU.

Going into week three of the season and an impending noon game against the Florida State Seminoles, its playmakers like Parker that bring the pressure that the Clemson defense will need.

