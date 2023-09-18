Riley Weighs In on Klubnik's Early Season Struggles

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley met with the media Monday and weighed in on Cade Klubnik’s early season struggles in his first full year as the Tigers’ starting quarterback.

Klubnik threw one interception in each of Clemson’s first two games this season, including a pick-six vs. Charleston Southern, and he was also charged with a fumble in each of the first two games.

“You coach it, and it’s just one of those deals from a flow of the game and just being in that moment, that he’s going to have to draw on that experience now,” Riley said. “So, I think that’s the biggest thing is you watch all this stuff and things that you did in high school, some of those things you can’t do at this level, you can’t get away with it.

“Those are just things from his experience now that he’s going to draw from and he certainly has learned from just in a short amount of time. So, I think it’s very indicative of just a guy that hasn’t played just a whole lot yet at this level.”

After making his first career start in the Orange Bowl last year, the sophomore Klubnik now has four career starts under his belt heading into Saturday’s game vs. Florida State.

Following a first-quarter fumble and the pick-six, Klubnik bounced back in the second half of the Charleston Southern game, finishing it with 315 passing yards and a career-high four touchdown passes. Then in last Saturday’s game vs. Florida Atlantic, Klubnik played a clean game and did not turn over the football while completing 16 of 27 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns through the air to go with another score on the ground.

Through three games this season, Klubnik has gone 71-of-107 passing (66.4 percent) for 693 yards with eight touchdown passes and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

