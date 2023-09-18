Stop Whining and Go Pack the Valley

When news broke last week that Clemson’s home game this Saturday against No. 4 Florida State was going to be a noon kickoff, a lot of Tiger fans threw their hands in the air. Some even said, “Well, it is definitely a loss now.”

I just shook my head. Why is it a definite loss?

Is it because Clemson plays so much worse at Memorial Stadium in day games?

I can tell you that is not the case.

Clemson is not LSU. The ACC’s Tigers have had just as much success in the daylight hours, as they have at night.

Since the College Football Playoff era began in 2014, no one has played better at home than the Clemson Tigers. No one. Not even Alabama.

The Tigers are 61-2 at Death Valley since 2014. Let me repeat that … 61-2. That means when Clemson laces up its football cleats at home, it has won 97 percent of the time.

Let me break that down for you. Since 2014, Clemson has hosted 19-night games in the Valley. The Tigers won all 19 games.

In this same period of time, Clemson has hosted 44-day games, the Tigers record … 42-2.

Granted, the atmosphere in Clemson is different for night games. We all know that is true, but the atmosphere for a day game is pretty special too.

It’s not like Clemson has never hosted a big-time game in the daylight hours. Some of Dabo Swinney’s biggest wins as a head coach have come during noon or 3:30 p.m. kicks in the Valley.

Do you remember the Auburn game in 2011? That was a noon kick. That same year against Florida State – they kicked off at 3:30 p.m. The FSU game in 2015? You got it, a 3:30 kickoff.

The Texas A&M game in 2019 – it was a noon kick. Even in the Tigers’ two defeats—Pittsburgh in 2016 and South Carolina last year—the atmosphere at Death Valley was great.

During ESPN’s College GameDay last week, longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit said there is a big difference playing a day game at Death Valley than a night game. I disagree with his statement because if there was such a big difference then why does Clemson have a 42-2 record in day games in the Valley?

No matter if it is high noon or 8 p.m., Death Valley is always packed especially when a top 10 team visits Memorial Stadium.

I know for a fact that Clemson fans will show up on Saturday when the Tigers host Florida State. I know for a fact a lot of them will be in their seats two hours before kickoff. And I know for a fact they are going to be loud, and they will make a difference in the game.

So, everyone needs to stop complaining. Stop whining and do what we all know you are going to do. You’re going to get to Clemson early Saturday morning and you’re going to pack out the Valley.

Don’t worry, you will have plenty of time to tailgate and socialize after the game.

