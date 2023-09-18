Wiggins Talks Through Opening Pick-Six

CLEMSON — The Clemson defense has set the tone so far in 2023, and none more than the exclamation point on the fourth play from scrimmage. Junior cornerback Nate Wiggins is one of many Tigers defenders that’s taken the leap this season.

Looking back to last year, this secondary was on the receiving end of many highlights and it’s clearly motivated this group to evolve. Wiggins was in his first year as a starter, and those trials molded him into the corner we saw in Death Valley Saturday night.

FAU quarterback Caleb Thompson was under duress early, and it led to an errant throw. None other than Wiggins saw the mistake coming early, and he came whistling into the frame for the interception and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown before leaping into the student section.

“I was in zone, seeing the quarterback roll out, threw it right to me like the last one and the rest is history,” Wiggins said.

That “last one” Wiggins mentioned was his first college interception in the 2022 ACC Championship, which he returned 98 yards for the score. This one wasn’t as long of a return, but it started the Clemson machine that the Owls couldn’t slow down.

“I think it sparked the whole stadium. Good momentum…we’ve been priding it all week getting more turnovers,” Wiggins said. “We’ve been working hard in practice for turnovers, so it paid off.”

The Tigers won the turnover battle 4-1, a stat they’ve only won in two of their last 10 games. Seeing Clemson play complimentary football and avoid mistakes was a breath of fresh air, and Wiggins’ showstopper early made sure Death Valley would get a strong performance.

Wiggins and the secondary have an aura of confidence Tigers fans weren’t used to last season, and it’s paying dividends for this defense that’s mauling their opponents. With a prolific Florida State offense coming to town, the Clemson defense has proved it is the catalyst for success in 2023.