2024 Commits Enjoy Death Valley in Primetime

CLEMSON — Death Valley was electric under the lights for the Clemson Tigers’ 48-14 win over FAU last Saturday. With 81,295 in the building, the 2024 recruiting class had a large group of commits in attendance.

Five soon-to-be Tigers made the trip for a primetime game. Sammy Brown, Bryant Wesco, Drew Woodaz, Noah Dixon and Nolan Hauser spent time together on the sidelines ahead of the victory and got to spend a moment with head coach Dabo Swinney before kickoff.

Brown and Woodaz spoke to The Clemson Insider about their experience. For them, it was their second home game of the year, but the first they got to spend with fellow members of Clemson’s future.

“It’s fantastic, we are just excited to get up there and shake things up and bring Clemson another national championship,” Woodaz said.

“Well first off the game was electric,” Brown said. “I felt like I could’ve suited up and played. But it was great to hang around the commits and spend time with them, especially considering that we all have pretty similar personalities and all love the game of football.”

Wesco was heavily recruited by the other four in the photo, and it clearly worked as the group is meshing long before they begin their college careers. Brown and Wesco are both five-star commits and rank as top-10 players in the country for 2024.

This year’s freshman class is impressive, with the likes of defensive linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker wreaking havoc while wide receiver Tyler Brown had two touchdowns on Saturday. That’s just to name a few.

When this group of freshmen arrives on campus, the expectations will be high, and they’re prepared for the opportunity while the chemistry being built will go a long way in 2024.