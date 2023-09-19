2024 Commits Enjoy Death Valley in Primetime

CLEMSON — Death Valley was electric under the lights for the Clemson Tigers’ 48-14 win over FAU last Saturday. With 81,295 in the building, the 2024 recruiting class had a large group of commits in attendance.
Five soon-to-be Tigers made the trip for a primetime game. Sammy Brown, Bryant Wesco, Drew Woodaz, Noah Dixon and Nolan Hauser spent time together on the sidelines ahead of the victory and got to spend a moment with head coach Dabo Swinney before kickoff.
ALL IN 🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/MdXEq6kZzq
— Drew Wooda4 (@DrewWoodaz) September 19, 2023
Brown and Woodaz spoke to The Clemson Insider about their experience. For them, it was their second home game of the year, but the first they got to spend with fellow members of Clemson’s future.
“It’s fantastic, we are just excited to get up there and shake things up and bring Clemson another national championship,” Woodaz said.