2024 RB Details 'Must-See' Experience at Clemson

The Clemson Tigers fans as well as the team itself delivered a great performance Saturday night against FAU. With the primetime atmosphere at Death Valley, recruits got the full experience of Clemson under the bright lights.

One of those players was 2024 three-star running back Ashton Jones. The Oakland High School (Tenn.) standout saw the Tigers’ 48-14 victory up close. During his visit, everything about the Clemson program amazed him.

“Man, I was blown away by the set up entirely,” Jones told The Clemson Insider. “Never seen such a beautiful layout of a sports campus. Loved the facilities, top notch super well tan program and system going on in Clemson by Dabo for sure. They do it right at Clemson.”

Jones holds two offers in UAB and Colgate, as his recruitment has ramped up during his senior season. As a junior, he had over 2,000 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.

That momentum has carried into his senior season as he’s leading the Patriots’ offense. Looking back to his experience with the Tigers, night-time Death Valley is different and Jones vouched for it.

“The stadium was electric. I loved the pregame rituals and the classic tiger walk and sprint on the field. Fans were passionate and super friendly. Death Valley at night is a must-see game for any college fan and definitely recruits,” Jones said.

Jones has a close connection with coach Robbie Caldwell, who moved to an off-field role over the last couple seasons. Over the weekend, he also grew closer with running backs coach C.J. Spiller. The Clemson program means a lot to Jones, and the coaches as a whole made a heavy impact on him in his senior season.

“I love catching up with some coaches from Clemson,” Jones said. “Been friends with coach Caldwell forever, a former in state guy. Coach C.J. is a brilliant football coach with a killer mindset. The coaches just want to see you succeed and I live the philosophies they have to generate success.”

