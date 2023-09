CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers’ QB1 met with the media Monday ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Florida State at Death Valley.

Starting quarterback Cade Klubnik previewed the huge showdown against the Seminoles, spoke about his progress, wide receiver Cole Turner’s season-ending injury and much more.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!