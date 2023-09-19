Former Clemson WR Goes Off in Week 2 of NFL Season

Football

By September 19, 2023 2:01 pm

This former Clemson “Wide Receiver U” member went off in Week 2 of the NFL season.

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-2 with a 27-24 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but Bengals wideout Tee Higgins had himself a day.

The former Clemson star was targeted 12 times by his quarterback Joe Burrow, recording eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Higgins hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter before finding the end zone again when he snagged a 4-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Higgins’ second score cut the Ravens’ lead to three points with around 3:30 left in the game, though the Bengals ultimately fell short in the end.

Check out highlights from Higgins’ big game Sunday below:

