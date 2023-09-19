Former Clemson WR Goes Off in Week 2 of NFL Season

This former Clemson “Wide Receiver U” member went off in Week 2 of the NFL season.

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-2 with a 27-24 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but Bengals wideout Tee Higgins had himself a day.

The former Clemson star was targeted 12 times by his quarterback Joe Burrow, recording eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Higgins hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter before finding the end zone again when he snagged a 4-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Higgins’ second score cut the Ravens’ lead to three points with around 3:30 left in the game, though the Bengals ultimately fell short in the end.

Check out highlights from Higgins’ big game Sunday below:

Might want to triple team @teehiggins5. That man is dangerous 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pvrjKo0Ms7 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 17, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!